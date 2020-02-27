Philly punks Goddamnit premiered a new single over at The Bad Copy. The track is called "Little Mile" and it will be released on their upcoming split with Traverse. The album will be out on March 13th, 2020 through Creep Records. Click here to check out the track.
Goddamnit will be playing two shows this March with Graduation Speech, see below to view the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Details
|March 20th
|Creep Records
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/ Graduation Speech
|March 21st
|Bushwick Public House
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/ Graduation Speech