Tours 16 hours ago by Jeff Sorley

UK legends Snuff will be hitting the road this coming May, and will be bringing on Manchester's Aerial Salad along for the ride. Snuff is continuing to tour in support of their recent LP There's A Lot Of It About, which was released in September of last year via Fat Wreck Chords.

You can check out the track "Patient Zero" from that new album,a s well as the tour dates, below.