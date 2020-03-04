Snuff announce UK tour

Snuff
by Tours

UK legends Snuff will be hitting the road this coming May, and will be bringing on Manchester's Aerial Salad along for the ride. Snuff is continuing to tour in support of their recent LP There's A Lot Of It About, which was released in September of last year via Fat Wreck Chords.

You can check out the track "Patient Zero" from that new album,a s well as the tour dates, below.

DateVenueCity
May 01Boston Music RoomsLondon, UK
May 02Rock CityNottingham, UK
May 03The CathouseGlasgow, UK
May 05The Key ClubLeeds, UK
May 06The CavernExeter, UK
May 07The ExchangeBristol, UK
May 0802 Academy 2Birminghan, UK
May 09New Cross InnLondon, UK