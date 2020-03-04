by Jeff Sorley Tours
UK legends Snuff will be hitting the road this coming May, and will be bringing on Manchester's Aerial Salad along for the ride. Snuff is continuing to tour in support of their recent LP There's A Lot Of It About, which was released in September of last year via Fat Wreck Chords.
You can check out the track "Patient Zero" from that new album,a s well as the tour dates, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 01
|Boston Music Rooms
|London, UK
|May 02
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|May 03
|The Cathouse
|Glasgow, UK
|May 05
|The Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|May 06
|The Cavern
|Exeter, UK
|May 07
|The Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|May 08
|02 Academy 2
|Birminghan, UK
|May 09
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK