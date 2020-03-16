Rock and Roll Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio has postponed their 2020 induction ceremony due to COVID-19. The ceremony was set to take place on May 2. The rescheduled date have yet to be announced. This is the first time in the museum’s history that they have postponed the induction ceremony. Depeche Mode , T-Rex , Notorious B.I.G , and Nine Inch Nails are among the induction class of 2020 . The museum will still be open and operating with their regular hours. See the statement from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame below.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2020

The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year. Additional details, including new dates and ticket information, will be announced shortly and shared directly with ticket holders and supporters. Details of the rescheduled HBO live broadcast of the event will be announced at a later date as well.

This week Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson issued a Proclamation of Civil Emergency with the goal of minimizing the impact, severity and duration of COVID-19 as it spreads. “To me, the most important thing is minimizing the impact [of the coronavirus]" said the Mayor. County Executive Armond Budish also issued a State of Emergency declaration yesterday that helped inform our decision.