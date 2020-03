10 hours ago by Em Moore

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the rescheduled date for the 2020 induction ceremony that was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The ceremony will now take place Saturday, November 7 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. For the first time the ceremony will also be broadcast live on HBO at 8pm EST. Inductees include Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex, and Notorious B.I.G.