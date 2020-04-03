FEST 19 announces lineup and plans

FEST 19 has announced its lineup and plans for the Fall. This year, Fest runs from October 30 to November 1 in Gainsville. Hot Water Music headlines two shows- On Night one they will play A Flight and a Crash. On Night 2, they'll take fan requests. Cursive co-headlines and will play Domestica. Samiam will play Astray. The Flatliners will play Cavalcade.

Other acts playing include Frank Turner, Sparta, Red City Radio, Strike Anywhere, Torche, Good Riddance, Modern Life is War, A Wilhelm Scream, Tim Barry, appleseed cast, Mustard Plug, and many, many more. More acts will be announced May 1.