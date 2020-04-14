Ben Murray of Heartsounds/Light This City released a solo project under the name No Chemistry and released the first taste of music from the new project. The track is titled "Dead Wait" and it will be released on an upcoming 8 song record of the same name. "Dead Wait" features vocals from long time friend and band mate Laura Nichol. See below to check it out.
No Chemistry: "Dead Wait"
