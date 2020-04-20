Against Me! and Baroness cancel May tour

Against Me! have cancelled their upcoming co-headlining tour with Baroness that was due to begin in May due to the spread of COVID-19. The tickets that have been sold are available for refund at the point of purchase. Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace released a statement about the cancellation saying,

“I hope that it's apparent that this is absolutely not at all what any of us want, and if we had any real choice in the matter, we would for sure be out on the road this May. But given the current worldwide situation, we have no other choice but to cancel this amazing tour that we have all been looking forward to since its conception. My definite hope is that this tour does still happen at some point in the future when able. Until then, everyone please stay safe, sane and healthy!”

Against Me! released Shape Shift With Me in 2016 on Total Treble. Baroness released Gold & Grey in 2019 on Abraxan Hymns.