Punk rockers Chuck Cole (The Creepshow), Brian Robinson (A Wilhelm Scream), Paul Ramirez (The Flatliners), and Pete Steinkopf (The Bouncing Souls) released a collaborative cover of Descendents "Thank You". The track was picked to honor and say thank you to the front-line and essential workers. See below to check out the collaboration.
