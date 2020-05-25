System of A Down have announced rescheduled dates for their two-night run in Los Angeles with Korn, Faith No More, Hemet, and Russian Circles. The shows will now take place May 21 and 22, 2021. The shows were originally scheduled for May 22 and 23 of this year and the intention to reschedule was announced last month. Tickets that were bought for the previous shows will be honoured and refunds are available through Live Nation. System of A Down released Hypnotize in 2005. Check out the dates below.