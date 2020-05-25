View this post on Instagram

Hi! Here’s us playing along to Bully In Blue, gonna get V & Jay involved in these at some point soon, too. Feels a little funny to just stand there and play but we ain’t got shit else going on, so yeah… Let us know what you think! @jujusinparties @filthystinking @fender @jasonmklein @reverendguitars

A post shared by Suicide Machines (@suicidemachinesdetroit) on May 24, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT