by Em Moore
The Suicide Machines have released a bass and guitar play through video with their bassist Rich Tschirhart and guitarist Justin Malek for their song “Bully in Blue”. The song is off of their most recent album Revolution Spring that was released in 2020 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the video below.
Hi! Here’s us playing along to Bully In Blue, gonna get V & Jay involved in these at some point soon, too. Feels a little funny to just stand there and play but we ain’t got shit else going on, so yeah… Let us know what you think! @jujusinparties @filthystinking @fender @jasonmklein @reverendguitars