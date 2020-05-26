Faith No More have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour. The shows will now take place next year in 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates. The band’s Australian tour has also been postponed to next year as well as their shows with System of A Down, Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles. Faith No More released Sol Invictus in 2015 on Ipecac Records. Check out the new dates below.