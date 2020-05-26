Faith No More announce rescheduled European tour dates

Faith No More announce rescheduled European tour dates
by Ipecac Recordings Tours

Faith No More have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour. The shows will now take place next year in 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates. The band’s Australian tour has also been postponed to next year as well as their shows with System of A Down, Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles. Faith No More released Sol Invictus in 2015 on Ipecac Records. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
June 07, 2021O2 Apollo ManchesterManchester, UK
June 08, 2021O2 Apollo ManchesterManchester, UK
June 09, 2021O2 Academy GlasgowGlasgow, UK
June 11, 2021O2 Academy BirminghamBirmingham, UK
June 12, 2021O2 Academy BrixtonLondon, UK
June 13, 2021O2 Academy BrixtonLondon, UK
June 21, 2021SchleyerhalleStuttgart, DE
June 23, 2021Max Schmeling HalleBerlin, DE
June 25, 2021Tons of RockOslo, NO
July 04, 2021AFAS LiveAmsterdam, NL
July 07, 2021Halle 622Zürich, CH