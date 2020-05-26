Faith No More have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour. The shows will now take place next year in 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates. The band’s Australian tour has also been postponed to next year as well as their shows with System of A Down, Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles. Faith No More released Sol Invictus in 2015 on Ipecac Records. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|June 07, 2021
|O2 Apollo Manchester
|Manchester, UK
|June 08, 2021
|O2 Apollo Manchester
|Manchester, UK
|June 09, 2021
|O2 Academy Glasgow
|Glasgow, UK
|June 11, 2021
|O2 Academy Birmingham
|Birmingham, UK
|June 12, 2021
|O2 Academy Brixton
|London, UK
|June 13, 2021
|O2 Academy Brixton
|London, UK
|June 21, 2021
|Schleyerhalle
|Stuttgart, DE
|June 23, 2021
|Max Schmeling Halle
|Berlin, DE
|June 25, 2021
|Tons of Rock
|Oslo, NO
|July 04, 2021
|AFAS Live
|Amsterdam, NL
|July 07, 2021
|Halle 622
|Zürich, CH