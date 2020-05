, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by rrestlessness , Posted by John Gentile

Spain's Cerveza Gratix have just released their new album Hijos de Perr. It was recorded by Javi from PPM and produced by Fernando from Reincidentes. It's out now via Maldito Records. You can check it out below and read our review here. The band's previous album was Alimañas de Graná in 2018.