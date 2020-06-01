Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Circle Jerks have announced rescheduled dates for their 40th anniversary shows for 2021. Adolescents and Negative Approach joining them on select dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and refunds will be available at point of purchase if needed. The band released Wild in the Streets [Reissue] in 2014. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|April 02, 2021
|Ventura Theatre
|Ventura, CA (w/Adolescents)
|April 11, 2021
|Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS (w/Negative Approach)
|April 13, 2021
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO (w/Negative Approach)
|April 29, 2021
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|May 08, 2021
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|May 30, 2021
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|June 04, 2021
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO (w/Adolescents, Negative Approach)
|June 05, 2021
|Grand Room
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Adolescents, Negative Approach)
|June 06, 2021
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID (w/Adolescents, Negative Approach)
|June 10, 2021
|Commodore
|Vancouver, BC (w/Adolescents)
|June 11, 2021
|Showbox SODO
|Seattle, WA (w/Adolescents, Negative Approach)
|June 12, 2021
|Roseland
|Portland, OR (w/Adolescents, Negative Approach)