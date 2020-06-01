Circle Jerks announce rescheduled tour dates

Circle Jerks
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Circle Jerks have announced rescheduled dates for their 40th anniversary shows for 2021. Adolescents and Negative Approach joining them on select dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and refunds will be available at point of purchase if needed. The band released Wild in the Streets [Reissue] in 2014. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
April 02, 2021Ventura TheatreVentura, CA (w/Adolescents)
April 11, 2021BottleneckLawrence, KS (w/Negative Approach)
April 13, 2021Red FlagSt. Louis, MO (w/Negative Approach)
April 29, 2021Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
May 08, 2021Black CatWashington, DC
May 30, 2021Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV
June 04, 2021Ogden TheatreDenver, CO (w/Adolescents, Negative Approach)
June 05, 2021Grand RoomSalt Lake City, UT (w/Adolescents, Negative Approach)
June 06, 2021Knitting FactoryBoise, ID (w/Adolescents, Negative Approach)
June 10, 2021CommodoreVancouver, BC (w/Adolescents)
June 11, 2021Showbox SODOSeattle, WA (w/Adolescents, Negative Approach)
June 12, 2021RoselandPortland, OR (w/Adolescents, Negative Approach)