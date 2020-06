, Posted by Tours 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Circle Jerks have announced rescheduled dates for their 40th anniversary shows for 2021. Adolescents and Negative Approach joining them on select dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and refunds will be available at point of purchase if needed. The band released Wild in the Streets [Reissue] in 2014. Check out the new dates below.