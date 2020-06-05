Off With Their Heads release 'Non​ Essential Vol​.​ 2' compilation

Off With Their Heads have released another rarities compilation. It's called Non Essential Vol. 2 and includes covers by Laura Jane Grace, Neutral Milk Hotel, Langhorne Slim, Bad Religion, Jim Ward, Hank III, and a bunch of demos.

It looks like the release will be a one-day-only release, following volume 1 in the series. the band stated "So today only, you can get yourself the second collection of random old covers, demos and abandoned ideas. It's called "Non Essential Vol. 2". You can also grab the first one. If you don't have the money, it's up there to listen to for free. If you would like to support, we are donating the sales from today to organizations fighting for equality." Check it out below.