City and Colour to release EP

City and Colour have announced that they will be releasing an EP called Low Songs on Bandcamp June 19. City and Colour will be covering songs by the band Low on the EP. All proceeds from the sale of the EP will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. A limited 7-inch will also be available with all proceeds going towards Black Youth! Pathway 2 Industry. City and Colour released A Pill for Loneliness in 2019. See the announcement below.