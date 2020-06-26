Be Well (Bane, Darkest Hour, Battery members) announce album, release video

Melodic hardcore band Be Well, made up of record producer and frontman of Battery Brian McTernan, Mike Schleibaum of Darkest Hour, Aaron Dalbec of Bane and formally of Converge, and Peter Tsouras and Shane Johnson of Fairweather have announced their debut LP The Weight and The Cost will be out August 21 via Equal Vision Records. The band have also released a video for their first single “Confessional”. Be Well released a self-titled EP in 2019. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryTough Age returns with "Repose" from the upcoming LP 'Which Way Am I?'
Next StorySevendust release Soundgarden cover
Be Well (Bane, Darket Hour, Battery members) announce album, release video
Umbra Vitae release video for "Mantra of Madness"
Converge to play Furnace Fest
Napalm Death, Converge, Pig Destroyer to play Decibel Fest Philly
House Of Vans Chicago announce 2019 house parties
Neurosis/Converge (Japan)
Converge/War On Women (AU)
No Fun At All, Ratos De Porao to play OFF Limits festival
Joyce Manor to release new LP
Converge release surprise EP, release video