We would like to present to you another installment of our Women In Music series. Today's post is from Whitney of Days N’ Daze. Every Friday in the month of June and July, we will bring to you a new video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a few songs. In these video Whitney performs two Days N' Daze tracks, "Fate of a Coward" and "Anchor" and two of her solo songs, "Emma" and "Trauma Bond", see below. Days N' Daze released Show Me The Blueprints through Fat Wreck Chords in May 2020.

This series is brought to you in collaboration with the lovely Melanie Kaye of Melanie Kaye PR.