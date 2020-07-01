Culture Abuse to release compilation album

Culture Abuse have announced that they will be releasing a new album called Good Shit, Bad Shit, Who Gives A Shit?! on July 24 via Epitaph Records. The album will be made up of demos, covers, and live recordings. The band have also released an alternate version of their song “Heavy Love” with Juan Gabe of Comadre on vocals. The song was previously only available on a CD-R that was given out at their release show for their 2016 album Peach . Culture Abuse released Bay Dream in 2018. Check out the song below.