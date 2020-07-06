The Circle Jerks have announced their Texas shows that were originally scheduled for January will now be going ahead in May 2021. These dates join the band’s previously announced rescheduled 40th Anniversary tour dates. Adolescents and Negative Approach will be playing support. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows and refunds will be available through point of purchase. Circle Jerks released Live at the House of Blues [12-inch] in 2014. Check out the new dates below.