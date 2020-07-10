We Are One tour announce 2021 dates

South American traveling punk tour We Are One have announced the new dates for their show. They will be moving the shows to September 2021. Millencolin, Satanic Surfers, 88 Fingers Louie (Sept 16-18 only), and Make War(Sept 18-19 only) are still set to play the tour. See below for the new dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|September 16
|Brasil, Novo Hamburgo
|FENAC⠀
|September 17
|Brasil, Curitiba
|CWB HALL⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
|September 18
|Brasil, São Paulo
|Tropical Butantã⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
|September 19
|Brasil, Rio de Janeiro
|Voador Flying Circus⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
|September 22th
|Chile, Santiago
|Santiago Blondie
