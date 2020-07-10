We Are One tour announce 2021 dates

South American traveling punk tour We Are One have announced the new dates for their show. They will be moving the shows to September 2021. Millencolin, Satanic Surfers, 88 Fingers Louie (Sept 16-18 only), and Make War(Sept 18-19 only) are still set to play the tour. See below for the new dates.

DateLocationVenue
September 16Brasil, Novo HamburgoFENAC⠀
September 17Brasil, CuritibaCWB HALL⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
September 18Brasil, São PauloTropical Butantã⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
September 19Brasil, Rio de JaneiroVoador Flying Circus⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
September 22thChile, SantiagoSantiago Blondie
