The Menzingers announce new album, release two songs

Posted by

The Menzingers have announced a new album. The album is called From Exile and features reworkings of Hello Exile songs that were recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown. From Exile will be released digitally on September 25 with a physical release on November 13 via Epitaph Records. The band have also released two songs from the upcoming album, “High School Friend” and “Strawberry Mansion”. The Menzingers released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the songs and the band’s announcement below.