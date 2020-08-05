The Menzingers announce new album, release two songs

View this post on Instagram

We’re pleased to announce a reimagined version of Hello Exile, aptly titled FROM EXILE. 12 songs recorded in our bedrooms, basements, and attics while in isolation. Re-written and recorded during the early lockdown months of Covid-19. Swipe for a message from the band. Stay safe and we’ll see you on the other side of this. "High School Friend" & "Strawberry Mansion" now streaming. From Exile - Digital 09/25 Physical 11/13. Pre-orders in our bio.

