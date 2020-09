Dead Ending will release a new 7-inch. It's called "American Virus" and the b-side is "Walter Benjamin At The Border." It also includes a digital bonus track, which is a cover of the The Clash's "Complete Control." That's out this Fall via Alternative Tentacles. You can stream the release below. Dead Ending is a supergroup of sorts featuring Vic Bondi (Articles of Faith), Jeff Dean (All Eyes West), Derek Grant (Alkaline Trio), and Nate Gluck (Ensign).