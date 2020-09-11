Melodic punk rockers Winning Streak just released a video for "Stop Screaming". The track is off of their brand new album We Need A Plan, which is the first release featuring new members Chris McGrath (Much The Same) and Davey Knight (Debt Cemetary). The record will be out on November 3rd through Thousand Islands Records (North America) and Disconnect Disconnect Records (UK / EU). See below to check out the video.
