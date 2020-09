2 hours ago by Em Moore

The Menzingers have released a lyric video for their song “Last to Know”. The song is from their upcoming album of reworked songs from Hello Exile that were recorded in quarantine called From Exile. From Exile is due out digitally September 25 and physically November 13 via Epitaph Records. The Menzingers released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the video below.