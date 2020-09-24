UK-based music festival 2000trees has announced its line-up for 2021. The 2020 festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 in April. The festival will run July 8-10, 2021 at Upcote Farm in Gloucestershire, UK. Jimmy Eat World and Thrice have been announced as headliners. The Menzingers, Anti-Flag, Laura Jane Grace, Boston Manor, and The Regrettes are among the bands announced. Check out the full line-up below.
2000trees 2021 Line-Up
Jimmy Eat World
Thrice (playing Vheissu and hits)
Creeper
Dinosaur Pile-Up
The Menzingers
The Get Up Kids
Anti-Flag
Lonely the Brave
Crossfaith
Royal Republic
Stick to Your Guns
No Devotion
Beach Slang
Beans on Toast
Airways
Saint Agnes
Nova Twins
Lady Bird
Phoxjaw
Black Futures
The St Pierre Snake Invasion
God Damn
Haggard Cat
Fangclub
Delaire the Liar
Gnarlah
Gaz Brookfield
Andrew Cushin
The Luka State
InTechnicolour
Grief Ritual
Superlove
Sapphire Blues
Lande Hekt
Katie Malco
Gloo
Cassels
The Winter Passing
Marisa and the Moths
Young Guns
Boston Manor
Dream State
Laura Jane Grace
The Joy Formidable
Kneecap
Will Varley
Roam
Hundredth
Puppy
Bob Vylan
Orchards
Vukovi
Chapterandverse
Thrill Collins
Calva Louise
Vrgnmrys
Ditz
Panic Shack
St.Manville
Fresh
Tom Jenkins
Ithaca
Ten Times A Million
Raiders
Lucia and the Best Boys
Stake
Creature
Middle Distance
The Hara
The Amazons
Knocked Loose
The Regrettes
Stray From the Path
Deez Nuts
The Wytches
Black Peaks
Ginger Wildheart
The World is a Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die
Loathe
Higher Power
Svalbard
Press to MECO
Kid Kapichi
Hotel Lux
Avalanche Party
Lauran Hibberd
Lizzy Farrall
Wargasm
Isaac Holman
Dragged Under
Static Dress
Erica Freas
Chubby and the Gang
Nervus
Leeched
Bent Knee
Beachtape
We Never Learned to Live
False Advertising
Gatherers
Libralibra
Dream Nails
Halflives
Rews
Zeb
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 08, 2021
|Upcote Farm
|Gloucestershire, UK
|Jul 09, 2021
|Upcote Farm
|Gloucestershire, UK
|Jul 10, 2021
|Upcote Farm
|Gloucestershire, UK