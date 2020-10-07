Frank Turner and Jon Snodgrass announce new album, release music video

Frank Turner and Jon Snodgrass have announced a collaborative album together. The album is called Buddies II: Still Buddies and will be out November 13 via Extra Mile Recordings. Stephen Egerton (Descendents/ALL) plays drums and Todd Beene (Chuck Ragan, Scorpios) plays pedal steel on the album. Buddies II was written in one day during lockdown. Frank Turner and Jon Snodgrass released their first collaborative album Buddies in 2010. They have also released a video for their first single “Bad Times, Good Vibes”. Jon Snodgrass will be releasing his album Tace on October 9 and Frank Turner released his split with NOFX, West Coast Vs. Wessex earlier this year. Check out the video below.