Milo of Descendents releases Anti-Trump Ukelele EP

Milo of Descendents has released an EP under the name RebUke. It features Milo playing the ukulele and includes three tracks: "On You"; "Hindsight 2020"; "Royal Flush (feat. Rotten James Dio)".

These songs were originally supposed to be on the next Descendents record, but because the topics were time sensitive, he decided to issue them in this format. In a press release, he said: "I’ve spent most of my punk rock life avoiding the temptation to write political songs; it always seemed like politics is the obvious go-to subject of punk and thus not of interest to me. Unfortunately, after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election I find myself virtually unable to write songs about anything else. If you believe, like me, that 45 is not a LP, we ALL need to VOTE to make that a reality. Only then can we hope to see a return to sanity, a turning of the page. These songs are my personal attempts to turn the page on our national nightmare…if only I could will it through music."

The release is titled 45…not a LP and it's out November 18 via Fat Wreck Chords.