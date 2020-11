17 hours ago by Em Moore

The Dirty Nil have released a video for their cover of “School” by Nirvana. Craig Northey of Odds plays additional guitar on the song. The video is taken from one of their “Dancing 2 Thrash” virtual tour shows and was directed by Mitch Barnes. The Dirty Nil will be releasing their new album Fuck Art January 1, 2021 via Dine Alone Records and released Master Volume in 2018. Check out the video below.