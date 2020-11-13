The White Stripes release “Apple Blossom” video

The White Stripes have released a new music video for their song “Apple Blossom”. The video was directed and animated by Wartella. The song originally appeared on their album De Stijl released in 2000. The song will be on the band’s first greatest-hits album, The White Stripes Greatest Hits due out December 4 via Third Man/Columbia. The White Stripes released Icky Thump in 2007 and broke up in 2011. Check out the video and tracklist for The White Stripes Greatest Hits below.