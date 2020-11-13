The White Stripes release “Apple Blossom” video

The White Stripes have released a new music video for their song “Apple Blossom”. The video was directed and animated by Wartella. The song originally appeared on their album De Stijl released in 2000. The song will be on the band’s first greatest-hits album, The White Stripes Greatest Hits due out December 4 via Third Man/Columbia. The White Stripes released Icky Thump in 2007 and broke up in 2011. Check out the video and tracklist for The White Stripes Greatest Hits below.
The White Stripes Greatest Hits Tracklist
1. Let’s Shake Hands
2. The Big Three Killed My Baby
3. Fell in Love With a Girl
4. Hello Operator
5. I’m Slowly Turning Into You
6. The Hardest Button To Button
7. The Nurse
8. Screwdriver
9. Dead Leaves and The Dirty Ground
10. Death Letter
11. We’re Going To Be Friends
12. The Denial Twist
13. I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself
14. Astro
15. Conquest
16. Jolene
17. Hotel Yorba
18. Apple Blossom
19. Blue Orchid
20. Ball and Biscuit
21. I Fought Piranhas
22. I Think I Smell a Rat
23. Icky Thump
24. My Doorbell
25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)
26. Seven Nation Army