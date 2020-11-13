The White Stripes release “Apple Blossom” video

The White Stripes
by V2

The White Stripes have released a new music video for their song “Apple Blossom”. The video was directed and animated by Wartella. The song originally appeared on their album De Stijl released in 2000. The song will be on the band’s first greatest-hits album, The White Stripes Greatest Hits due out December 4 via Third Man/Columbia. The White Stripes released Icky Thump in 2007 and broke up in 2011. Check out the video and tracklist for The White Stripes Greatest Hits below.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits Tracklist

1. Let’s Shake Hands

2. The Big Three Killed My Baby

3. Fell in Love With a Girl

4. Hello Operator

5. I’m Slowly Turning Into You

6. The Hardest Button To Button

7. The Nurse

8. Screwdriver

9. Dead Leaves and The Dirty Ground

10. Death Letter

11. We’re Going To Be Friends

12. The Denial Twist

13. I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself

14. Astro

15. Conquest

16. Jolene

17. Hotel Yorba

18. Apple Blossom

19. Blue Orchid

20. Ball and Biscuit

21. I Fought Piranhas

22. I Think I Smell a Rat

23. Icky Thump

24. My Doorbell

25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)

26. Seven Nation Army