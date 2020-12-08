The Fest have announced a Christmas streaming show called Festmas. The show will stream for free on their Facebook page and Social Distance Party on Twitch on December 24 at 7pm EST. The line-up for the show includes Broadway Calls, MakeWar, Eradicator, Catbite, and We Are the Union. The Fest will be going ahead in Florida in 2021. Check out the full line-up below.
Festmas Line-up
Broadway Calls
Two Minutes to Late Night
Shawna Potter from War On Women
Woolbright
Little Teeth
Catbite
Kill Lincoln
Eradicator
Timeshares
MakeWar
Get Married
Chris Gethard
Billy Liar
Cold Wrecks
Slingshot Dakota
Mikey Erg
We Are The Union
Jon Snodgrass
Sarchasm
Dead Bars
Answering Machine
Spike Slawson from Me First and the Gimme Gimmes