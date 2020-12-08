The Fest announces Festmas livestream

The Fest announces Festmas livestream
by Festivals & Events

The Fest have announced a Christmas streaming show called Festmas. The show will stream for free on their Facebook page and Social Distance Party on Twitch on December 24 at 7pm EST. The line-up for the show includes Broadway Calls, MakeWar, Eradicator, Catbite, and We Are the Union. The Fest will be going ahead in Florida in 2021. Check out the full line-up below.

Festmas Line-up

Broadway Calls

Two Minutes to Late Night

Shawna Potter from War On Women

Woolbright

Little Teeth

Catbite

Kill Lincoln

Eradicator

Timeshares

MakeWar

Get Married

Chris Gethard

Billy Liar

Cold Wrecks

Slingshot Dakota

Mikey Erg

We Are The Union

Jon Snodgrass

Sarchasm

Dead Bars

Answering Machine

Spike Slawson from Me First and the Gimme Gimmes