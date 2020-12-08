The Fest have announced a Christmas streaming show called Festmas. The show will stream for free on their Facebook page and Social Distance Party on Twitch on December 24 at 7pm EST. The line-up for the show includes Broadway Calls, MakeWar, Eradicator, Catbite, and We Are the Union. The Fest will be going ahead in Florida in 2021. Check out the full line-up below.