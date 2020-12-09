Brooklyn punks Proper just released a new single titled "Don't". The track is co-produced by Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years and mixed/mastered by Koji. This single is the first new material since the band's release I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better. See below to listen to "Don't".
Previous StoryMusic: Up From Here: “Throw It All Away”
Next StoryMusic: Jon Bon Jovi covers Pogues' "Fairytale of New York"
Proper. : "Don't"
Big Scary Monsters is hosting a Virtual pop-up event
Women In Music series: Proper.
Proper. announce tour dates (UK)
Milk Teeth announce album
A Wilhelm Scream, War On Women and more announced to play Pouzza 10
The Wonder Years: "We Look Like Lightning"
The Wonder Years/ Free Throw/ Spanish Love Songs/ Pool Kids (US)
Proper: Bragging Rights (feat. Willow Hawks of The Sonder Bombs)
Proper signs to Big Scary Monster and release new song