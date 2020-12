, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

It looks like Blondie is planning to release a box set, next year. On social media, they stated simply: "Blondie archival box set coming August 2021. Get ready." However, they did not release any more details than that. The band's last album was Pollinator in 2017. We reviewed their classic Parallel Lines during "70s week" last year.