Polyvinyl Records removes Beach Slang's catalog following abuse allegations

Following emotional abuse allegations brought against James Alex of Beach Slang by his former manager Charlie Lowe, his former record label Polyvinyl Records released a statement on January 12 announcing that they will be removing all Beach Slang and Quiet Slang releases from distribution and streaming services. The label released two full-length albums and three EPs from Beach Slang and an album by Quiet Slang. A statement from Polyvinyl Records that originally appeared on Billboard reads,

“Polyvinyl stands in solidarity with those who have come forward about their experiences with James Alex of Beach Slang. We have begun the process of discontinuing our involvement in the sale and distribution of Beach Slang and Quiet Slang releases. We have said it before and it bears repeating: Our company operates on the core principle that everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and respect. Active accountability builds safer and healthier communities.”

The label went on to add in a statement to Stereogum,

“For the Beach Slang and Quiet Slang titles in our catalog, we have started the process of discontinuing the releases from physical distribution and begun to facilitate the transfer of rights on digital and streaming services back to the band.”

The family of James Alex released a statement announcing the band’s break up and responding to abuse allegations on January 11.