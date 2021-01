, Posted by 1 hour ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Descendents have released a lyric video for their new single “That’s The Breaks”. The video was created by Jason Link. The song is available digitally through Epitaph Records. The band released their two-song single Suffrage in 2020 and released their album Hypercaffium Spazzinate in 2016. Check out the video below.