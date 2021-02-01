Circle Jerks push tour to 2022

The band reissued Group Sex in 2020.

Circle Jerks have pushed their 2021 tour to 2022. Adolescents and Negative Approach open. Circle Jerks stated: "UPDATE: Our headline shows scheduled for 2021 will now take place in 2022. All tickets will be honored at these rescheduled shows and refunds will also be available as per local refund policies. We hope live music returns soon for all to safely enjoy. We'll announce more new shows in the coming months and look forward to seeing you! Please stay safe!" You can see the new dates below.

Circle Jerks Tour dates

Mar. 1, 2022 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (TBA). All tickets sold for June 6, 2021 will be honored.

Mar. 4, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (TBA). All tickets sold for June 10, 2021 will be honored.

Mar. 5, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO (w/A & NA). All tickets sold for June 11, 2021 will be honored.

Mar. 6, 2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland (w/A & NA). All tickets sold for June 12, 2021 will be honored.

Mar. 17, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room at Complex (TBA & NA). All tickets sold for June 5, 2021 will be honored.

Mar. 19, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre (TBA & NA). All tickets sold for June 4, 2021 will be honored.

Mar. 21, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck (TBA & NA). All tickets sold for April 11, 2021 will be honored.

Mar. 22, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag (TBA & NA). All tickets sold for April 13, 2021 will be honored.

Apr. 7, 2022 - Boston, MA - Paradise (TBA & NA). All tickets sold for April 29, 2021 will be honored.

Apr. 16, 2022 - Washington, DC - Black Cat (TBA & NA). All tickets sold for May 8, 2021 will be honored.

Apr. 29, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger (TBA & NA). All tickets sold for May 21, 2021 will be honored.

Apr. 30, 2022 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (TBA & NA). All tickets sold for May 19, 2021 will be honored.

May 1, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater (TBA & NA). All tickets sold for May 23, 2021 will be honored.

Refunds will be available at point of purchase as per local refund policies.

NOTE: The show currently scheduled for Austin, TX at Mohawk on May 22, 2021 has been postponed. Please stand by for more information regarding this show being rescheduled.