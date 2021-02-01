Lookout Zoomout #2 features Kepi, Dan Vapid, Dr. Frank, Rose Melberg, Larry Livermore

Contributed by jasonic, Posted by John Gentile
The second installment of the monthly Lookout Zoomout series will take place on Sunday, February 28. The series is a live stream hosted by Smugglers frontman Grant Lawrence where artists perform and also answer Q+As. Lookout Zoomout #2 will feature performances by Dan Vapid (Screeching Weasel, the Mopes, Riverdales), Rose Melberg (Go Sailor), Kepi Ghoulie (Groovie Ghoulies), Dr. Frank (Mr. T Experience), and Lookout Records founder Larry Livermore. The event will be streamed via the "Side Door Access" platform.