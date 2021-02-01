Lookout Zoomout #2 features Kepi, Dan Vapid, Dr. Frank, Rose Melberg, Larry Livermore

Lookout Zoomout #2 features Kepi, Dan Vapid, Dr. Frank, Rose Melberg, Larry Livermore
The second installment of the monthly Lookout Zoomout series will take place on Sunday, February 28. The series is a live stream hosted by Smugglers frontman Grant Lawrence where artists perform and also answer Q+As. Lookout Zoomout #2 will feature performances by Dan Vapid (Screeching Weasel, the Mopes, Riverdales), Rose Melberg (Go Sailor), Kepi Ghoulie (Groovie Ghoulies), Dr. Frank (Mr. T Experience), and Lookout Records founder Larry Livermore. The event will be streamed via the "Side Door Access" platform.