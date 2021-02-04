New Joe Strummer comp in the works

The estate of Joe Strummer is planning a new compilation focusing on The Clash frontman's solo works called Assembly. The new comp picks mostly from his time in the Mescaleros, and also includes some of his work from the Earthquake Weather era. It also includes three unreleased tracks, two of which are live recordings of Strummer's band playing "I fought the law" and "Rudie Can't Fail," as well as an acoustic version of "Junco Partner."

The release is remastered by Paul Hicks (who worked on Beatles solo remasters) and, somewhat surprisingly, is out on George Harrison's Darkhorse records. Jakob Dylan provides the liner notes. You can see the track list below.