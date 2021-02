, Posted by 12 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Green Day have released a music video for their new song "Here Comes The Shock". The video was created by Hilken Mancini and Punk Rock Aerobics. The band will be touring this summer with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video below.