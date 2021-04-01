Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Dirty Nil have announced a virtual livestream tour called the “Guaranteed Destruction Tour”. The tour will be eight shows long with the last show described as a “very special presentation of Fuck Art live from Mars in 3D Nil-O-Vision.” The shows will be hosted on the online platform Side Door. Tickets are on sale now. The Dirty Nil released Fuck Art in 2021. Check out the trailer and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|City
|April 15
|Music Box
|12am ET
|San Diego, CA
|April 20
|Shanghai Red’s Bar & Grill
|11pm ET
|Palm Springs, CA
|April 23
|Warehouse Concert Hall
|9pm ET
|St. Catharines, ON
|April 27
|Radio Room
|8pm ET
|Greenville, SC
|April 29
|White Oak Music Hall
|10pm ET
|Houston, TX
|May 04
|Empire Control Room & Garage
|9pm ET
|Austin, TX
|May 07
|The Black Sheep
|11pm ET
|Colorado Springs, CO
|May 13
|Mars
|9pm ET
|Mars