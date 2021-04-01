The Dirty Nil announce livestream tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Dirty Nil have announced a virtual livestream tour called the “Guaranteed Destruction Tour”. The tour will be eight shows long with the last show described as a “very special presentation of Fuck Art live from Mars in 3D Nil-O-Vision.” The shows will be hosted on the online platform Side Door. Tickets are on sale now. The Dirty Nil released Fuck Art in 2021. Check out the trailer and dates below.

DateVenueTimeCity
April 15Music Box12am ETSan Diego, CA
April 20Shanghai Red’s Bar & Grill11pm ETPalm Springs, CA
April 23Warehouse Concert Hall9pm ETSt. Catharines, ON
April 27Radio Room8pm ETGreenville, SC
April 29White Oak Music Hall10pm ETHouston, TX
May 04Empire Control Room & Garage9pm ETAustin, TX
May 07The Black Sheep11pm ETColorado Springs, CO
May 13Mars9pm ETMars