California punk festival Punk In The Park announced more acts to their November 6th and 7th line up. Jersey punks The Bouncing Souls, The Last Gang, Guttermouth, Teenage Bottlerocket, Pulley, D.I. to the already stacked previously announced line up. The event will be happening on November 6th and 7th at Oak Canyon Park, Orange County, CA. All previously purchased tickets to the original date will be honored. For more information on the festival, you can click here.
