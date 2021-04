, Posted by 9 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Bronx have released a new song. The song is called “Superbloom” and is off of their upcoming album Bronx VI due out August 27 via Cooking Vinyl. The single art was done by DabsMyla. The band will be touring the UK with Everytime I Die, Jesus Piece, and Sanction in 2022. The Bronx last released V in 2017. Check out the new song below.