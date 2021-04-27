NYC responds to Tompkins Square show with 2000+ people

This Weekend, Black N Blue promotions threw a concert with over 2,000 people in attendance at Tompkins Square Park. Madball, Bloodclot, Murphy's Law, Wisdom in Chains, and The Capturers played. At the time, it was unclear how the organizers received a permit for this large of a gathering, considering COVID related restrictions.

New York's channel 11 shed some light on this issue. The Parks department was told the event would have about 100 people and the permit application listed the event as a “September 11 Memorial” and the description was a “political rally with music and speakers.” (The event raised money for a Firefighters burn charity via donations). In response, the Parks department has withdrawn all other permit approvals for Black N Blue, including a second event scheduled for May 8.