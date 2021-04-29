Bikini Kill move tour to 2022, add new dates

Bikini Kill
Bikini Kill have announced rescheduled tour dates for North America and Europe. The tour will now take place in 2022 with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available if needed. New shows have also been added. A statement released by the band reads,

“We have moved all of our tour dates to 2022 to ensure our fans, our crew, venues’ staff, and the band’s safety. We know many of you have had your shows rescheduled more than once and appreciate your patience and flexibility.”

Bikini Kill will also be releasing a limited vinyl edition of Reject All American on May 7 through Bandcamp for its 25th anniversary. Bikini Kill re-issued Revolution Girl Style Now [2015 Reissue] in 2015. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 29, 2022Greek TheatreLos Angeles, CA (new date)
May 02, 2022Rialto TheatreTucson, AZ (new date)
May 04, 2022TBDAlbuquerque, NM (new date)
May 05, 2022Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)El Paso, TX (new date)
May 07, 2022The Mohawk (Outdoors)Austin, TX (new date)
May 08, 2022The Mohawk (Outdoors)Austin, TX (new date)
May 27, 2022The Ground at ClubspaceMiami, FL
May 28, 2022The Ground at ClubspaceMiami, FL
May 29, 2022The Plaza LiveOrlando, FL
May 31, 2022Backyard Series at the St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt Augustine, FL (new date)
Jun 05, 2022LocomotivBologna, IT
Jun 06, 2022MagnoliaMilan, IT
Jun 08, 2022TrabendoParis, FR
Jun 10, 2022Le BotaniqueBrussels, BE
Jun 12, 2022O2 Academy GlasgowGlasgow, UK (new date)
Jun 13, 2022RoundhouseLondon, UK
Jun 23, 2022Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC
Jun 24, 2022The Jefferson TheaterCharlottesville, VA
Jun 25, 2022Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Jun 27, 2022The Mill & MineKnoxville, TN
Jun 28, 2022Headliner's Music HallLouisville, KY
Jun 30, 2022Marathon Music WorksNashville, TN
Jul 01, 2022The EasternAtlanta, GA (new date)
Jul 03, 2022Mosswood MeltdownOakland, CA (new date)
Jul 08, 2022Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY (new date)
Jul 11, 2022The Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, MD
Jul 12, 2022The Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, MD
Jul 13, 2022Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 15, 2022Boch Center Wang TheatreBoston, MA
Jul 16, 2022Higher Ground BurlingtonSouth Burlington, VT
Jul 18, 2022M TelusMontreal, QC
Jul 19, 2022Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Jul 20, 2022Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Jul 22, 2022Agora TheatreCleveland, OH
Jul 23, 2022Royal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak, MI
Jul 24, 2022Riverside TheaterMilwaukee, WI
Aug 07, 2022Astra KulturhausBerlin, DE
Aug 08, 2022GruenspanHamburg, DE
Sep 08, 2022Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Sep 09, 2022Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Sep 11, 2022Capitol TheaterOlympia, WA
Sep 12, 2022Capitol TheaterOlympia, WA
Sep 15, 2022Distrikt VictoriaVictoria, BC
Sep 17, 2022Marymoor ParkRedmond, WA (new date)