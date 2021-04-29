Bikini Kill have announced rescheduled tour dates for North America and Europe. The tour will now take place in 2022 with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available if needed. New shows have also been added. A statement released by the band reads,

“We have moved all of our tour dates to 2022 to ensure our fans, our crew, venues’ staff, and the band’s safety. We know many of you have had your shows rescheduled more than once and appreciate your patience and flexibility.”

Bikini Kill will also be releasing a limited vinyl edition of Reject All American on May 7 through Bandcamp for its 25th anniversary. Bikini Kill re-issued Revolution Girl Style Now [2015 Reissue] in 2015. Check out the tour dates below.