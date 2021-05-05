Self Defense Family to soundtrack vocalist Patrick Kindlon’s new graphic novel

Patrick Kindlon of Self Defense Family and Drug Church has written a new graphic novel. The graphic novel is called Run The Dungeon and was illustrated by Goran Gligovic. The description for the book reads,

“Relst is just your average young man. Except he is stuck in an Endless Dungeon. Follow him as he "adventures" through the Dungeon hoping to escape to the surface world. Run the Dungeon is for fans of witty fantasy adventures everywhere.”

The book will be out June 29 via Z2 Comics. Self Defense Family have also recorded a soundtrack to go along with the book. They have released the first song from the soundtrack called “View From Beneath”. Self Defense Family last released Have You Considered Punk Music in 2018. Check out the new song below.