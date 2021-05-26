Jera On Air announces 2022 lineup

Netherlands based music festival Jera On Air has announced the first wave lineup for the 2022 edition of their festival. Rise Against, Bad Religion, Counterparts, The Offspring, The Hives, Anti-Flag, and Clowns are among the bands playing. Jera On Air will take place June 23-25, 2022 in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands. See the lineup below.

Jera On Air First Wave Lineup 2022

Rise Against

Bad Religion

Hatebreed

Killswitch Engage

August Burns Red

Knocked Loose

Neck Deep

Terror

Blowfuse

Cigar

Counterparts

Drain

Dream State

Eskimo Callboy

For The Fallen Dreams

Get The Shot

Good Riddance

Hot Milk

Incendiary

Jaya the Cat

Main Line 10

Mark of Chaos

Mayleaf

Rotting Out

Silverstein

Stake

The Hell

Vein.fm

The Offspring

Bury Tomorrow

Of Mice & Men

Stick to Your Guns

While She Sleeps

Anti-Flag

Belvedere

Clowns

Crossfaith

Faintest Idea

Higher Power

Jesus Piece

LA Armada

Lionheart

Loathe

Malevolence

Nasty

Rotzak

Spanish Love Songs

Suicide Silence

Tim Vantol

Walls of Jericho

The Hives

Being As An Ocean

Boysetsfire

Modern Life is War

Life of Agony