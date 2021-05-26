Netherlands based music festival Jera On Air has announced the first wave lineup for the 2022 edition of their festival. Rise Against, Bad Religion, Counterparts, The Offspring, The Hives, Anti-Flag, and Clowns are among the bands playing. Jera On Air will take place June 23-25, 2022 in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands. See the lineup below.
Jera On Air First Wave Lineup 2022
Rise Against
Bad Religion
Hatebreed
Killswitch Engage
August Burns Red
Knocked Loose
Neck Deep
Terror
Blowfuse
Cigar
Counterparts
Drain
Dream State
Eskimo Callboy
For The Fallen Dreams
Get The Shot
Good Riddance
Hot Milk
Incendiary
Jaya the Cat
Main Line 10
Mark of Chaos
Mayleaf
Rotting Out
Silverstein
Stake
The Hell
Vein.fm
The Offspring
Bury Tomorrow
Of Mice & Men
Stick to Your Guns
While She Sleeps
Anti-Flag
Belvedere
Clowns
Crossfaith
Faintest Idea
Higher Power
Jesus Piece
LA Armada
Lionheart
Loathe
Malevolence
Nasty
Rotzak
Spanish Love Songs
Suicide Silence
Tim Vantol
Walls of Jericho
The Hives
Being As An Ocean
Boysetsfire
Modern Life is War
Life of Agony