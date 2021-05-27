The Bronx release “Watering the Well”

The Bronx have released a new song. The song is called "Watering the Well" and is off their upcoming album BRONX VI due out August 27 via Cooking Vinyl. The art for the single was done by Brian Montuori. The band have also announced that they will be releasing a beer named after the song with Fall Brewing Company. The beer will be available May 29. The band will be touring the UK with Every Time I Die, Jesus Piece, and Sanction in 2022. The Bronx last released V in 2017. Check out the song below.