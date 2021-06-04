Fest has added more bands to its 2021 lineup. The bands added are Samiam, BIGWIG, Crime In Stereo (playing Troubled Stateside), Two Minutes to Late Night, Save Ends, City Mouse, Perspective, a lovely hand to hold, Bad Operation, Warren Franklin, Cop/Out, The Sonder Bombs, Home Is Where, Glazed, Off Day, Slow Fire Pistol, Gully Boys, Divine Feed, Supertwin, Electro Maggot, Don't Panic, Evening Standards, Rad Owl, Parting, and Stage Moms. Fest will take place Oct 29-31, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida.
