Episode #544 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about vaccination and shows, who actually owns the rights to the Cro-Mags' Age of Quarrel, expensive Misfits art, the trailer for the upcoming Sparks documentary, and Morrissey. The lineup for Rebellion Fest 2022 and the new Lesibu Grand song are also discussed. Songs by Remember Sports, Rudimentary Peni, and Choices Made are played. Listen to the new episode below!
