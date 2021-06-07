Rise Against recently announced a US tour called 'Nowhere Generation Tour 2021'. Descendents and The Menzingers have been announced to join band on this run of dates, see below to view the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 30, 2021
|Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY
|Rise Against and Descendents only
|Jul 31, 2021
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Rise Against and Descendents only
|Aug 01, 2021
|Skyline Stage at The Mann
|Philadelphia, PA
|Rise Against and Descendents only
|Aug 03, 2021
|MECU Pavilion
|Baltimore, MD
|-
|Aug 04, 2021
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte, NC
|-
|Aug 06, 2021
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA
|-
|Aug 07, 2021
|St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|St. Augustine, FL
|-
|Aug 09, 2021
|Avondale Brewing Company
|Birmingham, AL
|-
|Aug 10, 2021
|The Fillmore
|New Orleans, LA
|-
|Aug 12, 2021
|Bayou Music Center
|Houston, TX
|-
|Aug 13, 2021
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
|Austin, TX
|-
|Aug 15, 2021
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas, TX
|-
|Aug 17, 2021
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix, AZ
|-
|Aug 18, 2021
|Vinna Robles
|Paso Robles, CA
|-
|Aug 20, 2021
|The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, NV
|Rise Against and The Menzingers only
|Aug 21, 2021
|Five Point Amphitheatre
|Irvine, CA
|-
|Aug 22, 2021
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|San Francisco, CA
|-
|Aug 24, 2021
|The Complex Outdoor
|Salt Lake City, UT
|-
|Aug 27, 2021
|Saint Louis Music Park
|Maryland Heights, MO
|-
|Aug 28, 2021
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|Chicago, IL
|-