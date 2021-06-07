Descendents and The Menzingers joins Rise Against on 2021 tour

by Tours

Rise Against recently announced a US tour called 'Nowhere Generation Tour 2021'. Descendents and The Menzingers have been announced to join band on this run of dates, see below to view the dates.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 30, 2021Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NYRise Against and Descendents only
Jul 31, 2021Stone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park, NJRise Against and Descendents only
Aug 01, 2021Skyline Stage at The MannPhiladelphia, PARise Against and Descendents only
Aug 03, 2021MECU PavilionBaltimore, MD-
Aug 04, 2021Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotte, NC-
Aug 06, 2021TabernacleAtlanta, GA-
Aug 07, 2021St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt. Augustine, FL-
Aug 09, 2021Avondale Brewing CompanyBirmingham, AL-
Aug 10, 2021The FillmoreNew Orleans, LA-
Aug 12, 2021Bayou Music CenterHouston, TX-
Aug 13, 2021Stubb’s Waller Creek AmphitheaterAustin, TX-
Aug 15, 2021South Side BallroomDallas, TX-
Aug 17, 2021Arizona Federal TheatrePhoenix, AZ-
Aug 18, 2021Vinna RoblesPaso Robles, CA-
Aug 20, 2021The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas Vegas, NVRise Against and The Menzingers only
Aug 21, 2021Five Point AmphitheatreIrvine, CA-
Aug 22, 2021Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumSan Francisco, CA-
Aug 24, 2021The Complex OutdoorSalt Lake City, UT-
Aug 27, 2021Saint Louis Music ParkMaryland Heights, MO-
Aug 28, 2021Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandChicago, IL-