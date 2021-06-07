Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Bad Religion have announced 2022 tour dates for Spain and Portugal. Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Pulley, Devil In Me, Desakato, Blowfuse, and Bastards on Parade will be playing support on select dates. Bad Religion released Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 13, 2022
|Bizkaia Arena
|Bilbao, ES (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Pulley, Blowfuse)
|May 14, 2022
|Altice Arena Sala Tejo
|Lisbon, PT (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Devil In Me, Blowfuse)
|May 15, 2022
|Sala Paris 15
|Malaga, ES (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Blowfuse)
|May 18, 2022
|Repvblicca
|Valencia, ES (w/Blowfuse)
|May 20, 2022
|Poble Espanyol
|Barcelona, ES (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, TBA, Blowfuse)
|May 21, 2022
|WiZink Center Ring
|Madrid, ES (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Pulley, Blowfuse)
|May 22, 2022
|Pavillon Multiusos Fontes do Sar
|Santiago De Compostela, ES (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Desakato, Blowfuse, Bastards On Parade)