Bad Religion announce 2022 tour dates (Spain)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Bad Religion have announced 2022 tour dates for Spain and Portugal. Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Pulley, Devil In Me, Desakato, Blowfuse, and Bastards on Parade will be playing support on select dates. Bad Religion released Age of Unreason in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 13, 2022Bizkaia ArenaBilbao, ES (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Pulley, Blowfuse)
May 14, 2022Altice Arena Sala TejoLisbon, PT (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Devil In Me, Blowfuse)
May 15, 2022Sala Paris 15Malaga, ES (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Blowfuse)
May 18, 2022RepvbliccaValencia, ES (w/Blowfuse)
May 20, 2022Poble EspanyolBarcelona, ES (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, TBA, Blowfuse)
May 21, 2022WiZink Center RingMadrid, ES (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Pulley, Blowfuse)
May 22, 2022Pavillon Multiusos Fontes do SarSantiago De Compostela, ES (w/Suicidal Tendencies, Millencolin, Desakato, Blowfuse, Bastards On Parade)